Short Interest in ATN International Inc (NASDAQ:ATNI) Rises By 20.0%

ATN International Inc (NASDAQ:ATNI) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 207,700 shares, an increase of 20.0% from the November 28th total of 173,100 shares. Currently, 1.9% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 56,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.7 days.

ATNI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BWS Financial upped their price target on ATN International from $65.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of ATN International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. National Securities began coverage on shares of ATN International in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. TheStreet lowered shares of ATN International from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ATN International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. ATN International currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $71.50.

In other news, VP William F. Kreisher sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.18, for a total transaction of $122,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 54,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,330,761.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Michael T. Prior sold 3,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.78, for a total value of $195,913.74. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 431,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,359,514.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 7,333 shares of company stock valued at $440,274. Corporate insiders own 4.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in ATN International by 11.3% in the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 85,230 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,919,000 after buying an additional 8,651 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in ATN International by 92.2% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 12,973 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $746,000 after purchasing an additional 6,225 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in ATN International by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 36,105 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,107,000 after purchasing an additional 1,737 shares in the last quarter. Sun Life Financial INC grew its stake in ATN International by 144.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sun Life Financial INC now owns 2,450 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 1,446 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in ATN International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $55,000. 63.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ATNI traded down $0.23 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $55.52. 120 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 69,282. ATN International has a 1-year low of $50.48 and a 1-year high of $79.52. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $56.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $57.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a market cap of $910.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.05 and a beta of 0.30.

ATN International (NASDAQ:ATNI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The technology company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $115.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $115.49 million. ATN International had a return on equity of 0.02% and a net margin of 0.02%. Equities research analysts anticipate that ATN International will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be given a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 30th. ATN International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.71%.

ATN International Company Profile

ATN International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides wireless and wireline telecommunications services in North America, India, Bermuda, and the Caribbean. It operates through three segments: U.S. Telecom, International Telecom, and Renewable Energy. The U.S. Telecom segment offers wireless and wireline services; wholesale wireless voice and data roaming services to wireless carriers principally in the Southwest and Midwest the United States; and retail wireless, wireline, and wholesale long-distance voice services to telecommunications carriers.

