Short Interest in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:AUPH) Decreases By 22.2%

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:AUPH) (TSE:AUP) saw a large decrease in short interest in December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 7,210,000 shares, a decrease of 22.2% from the November 28th total of 9,270,000 shares. Approximately 9.0% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 3,260,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.2 days.

Shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $0.32 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $21.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 28,097 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,462,838. The company has a market capitalization of $2.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.76 and a beta of 1.27. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.25. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $3.52 and a one year high of $21.90.

Get Aurinia Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AUPH) (TSE:AUP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.02). Aurinia Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 50.79% and a negative net margin of 19,483.96%. The business had revenue of $0.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.05 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Aurinia Pharmaceuticals will post -0.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently commented on AUPH shares. Bloom Burton restated a “buy” rating on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. BidaskClub upgraded Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. ValuEngine lowered Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from $11.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, September 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.46.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 4.6% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 43,011 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $231,000 after purchasing an additional 1,902 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its holdings in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 26.3% during the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 12,355 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 2,575 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its position in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 42.9% in the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 10,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its position in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 29.0% in the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 19,150 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 4,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 18.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,020 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $191,000 after acquiring an additional 4,549 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.23% of the company’s stock.

About Aurinia Pharmaceuticals

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of therapeutic drugs for the treatment of various diseases in the United States and China. The company is involved in developing voclosporin, an investigational drug for the treatment of lupus nephritis, dry eye syndrome, and focal segmental glomerulosclerosis.

Read More: How is a buy-side analyst different from a sell-side analyst?

Receive News & Ratings for Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aurinia Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.