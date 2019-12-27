Short Interest in Axcella Health Inc (NASDAQ:AXLA) Grows By 137.4%

Axcella Health Inc (NASDAQ:AXLA) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 76,200 shares, a growth of 137.4% from the November 28th total of 32,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 42,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.8 days. Approximately 0.9% of the company’s stock are short sold.

AXLA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded Axcella Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Axcella Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.00.

AXLA opened at $4.10 on Friday. Axcella Health has a fifty-two week low of $2.76 and a fifty-two week high of $15.99. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $3.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.55. The company has a current ratio of 11.75, a quick ratio of 11.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Axcella Health (NASDAQ:AXLA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.75) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.71) by ($0.04). Equities analysts expect that Axcella Health will post -3.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director David R. Epstein acquired 14,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $3.55 per share, with a total value of $49,700.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 52,293 shares in the company, valued at $185,640.15. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AXLA. Harbourvest Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Axcella Health in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $11,442,000. Artal Group S.A. bought a new position in Axcella Health during the 2nd quarter worth $3,628,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in Axcella Health during the 2nd quarter worth $667,000. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new position in Axcella Health during the 2nd quarter worth $499,000. Finally, Chilton Investment Co. LLC acquired a new stake in Axcella Health in the third quarter worth $255,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.41% of the company’s stock.

