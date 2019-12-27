Short Interest in Barrett Business Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBSI) Increases By 23.0%

Barrett Business Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBSI) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 60,000 shares, a growth of 23.0% from the November 28th total of 48,800 shares. Approximately 0.8% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 35,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.7 days.

Several research firms have weighed in on BBSI. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Barrett Business Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. BidaskClub upgraded Barrett Business Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 target price on shares of Barrett Business Services in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Barrett Business Services from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $109.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, November 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $116.33.

Get Barrett Business Services alerts:

In other Barrett Business Services news, COO Gerald Blotz sold 5,482 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.89, for a total transaction of $498,258.98. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 26,604 shares in the company, valued at $2,418,037.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas J. Carley sold 2,000 shares of Barrett Business Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.32, for a total transaction of $176,640.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,558 shares in the company, valued at $844,162.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 9,508 shares of company stock worth $867,369 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Barrett Business Services by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 499,954 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $41,296,000 after purchasing an additional 10,148 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Barrett Business Services by 1.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 443,541 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $36,636,000 after buying an additional 7,064 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Barrett Business Services by 13.7% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 173,432 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $13,411,000 after acquiring an additional 20,901 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Barrett Business Services by 0.6% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 173,046 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $14,293,000 after acquiring an additional 1,029 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc raised its holdings in shares of Barrett Business Services by 1.1% during the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 122,145 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,090,000 after acquiring an additional 1,280 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Barrett Business Services stock traded up $0.19 on Friday, hitting $90.90. The stock had a trading volume of 534 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,346. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Barrett Business Services has a one year low of $54.81 and a one year high of $95.64. The stock has a market cap of $680.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.25, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.94. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $89.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $86.98.

Barrett Business Services (NASDAQ:BBSI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The business services provider reported $3.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.94. Barrett Business Services had a net margin of 5.72% and a return on equity of 39.84%. The company had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.55 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that Barrett Business Services will post 6.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 21st. Barrett Business Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.10%.

Barrett Business Services Company Profile

Barrett Business Services, Inc provides business management solutions for small and mid-sized companies in the United States. It develops a management platform that integrates a knowledge-based approach from the management consulting industry with tools from the human resource outsourcing industry. The company offers professional employer services under which it enters into a client services agreement to establish a co-employment relationship with each client company, assuming responsibility for payroll, payroll taxes, workers' compensation coverage, and other administration functions for the client's existing workforce.

See Also: What is Green Investing?

Receive News & Ratings for Barrett Business Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barrett Business Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.