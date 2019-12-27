Short Interest in Bright Scholar Education Holdngs Ltd-ADR (NYSE:BEDU) Declines By 15.9%

Bright Scholar Education Holdngs Ltd-ADR (NYSE:BEDU) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 79,700 shares, a drop of 15.9% from the November 28th total of 94,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 35,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.2 days. Approximately 0.3% of the shares of the company are short sold.

A number of research firms recently commented on BEDU. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Bright Scholar Education Holdngs from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Bright Scholar Education Holdngs from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $10.80 to $9.80 in a research report on Thursday, December 12th.

Get Bright Scholar Education Holdngs alerts:

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Bright Scholar Education Holdngs by 1,230.2% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 32,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,000 after purchasing an additional 30,102 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Bright Scholar Education Holdngs in the 2nd quarter valued at $175,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Bright Scholar Education Holdngs by 153.4% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 132,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,199,000 after acquiring an additional 80,100 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new stake in Bright Scholar Education Holdngs during the 2nd quarter worth $58,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in Bright Scholar Education Holdngs during the 2nd quarter worth $232,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.90% of the company’s stock.

BEDU stock opened at $9.11 on Friday. Bright Scholar Education Holdngs has a one year low of $8.40 and a one year high of $12.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.49. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $9.22 and its 200 day moving average is $9.42. The firm has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a PE ratio of 30.37 and a beta of 1.32.

Bright Scholar Education Holdngs (NYSE:BEDU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.42). Bright Scholar Education Holdngs had a return on equity of 8.72% and a net margin of 9.49%. The firm had revenue of $711.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $590.21 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 82.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Bright Scholar Education Holdngs will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bright Scholar Education Holdngs Company Profile

Bright Scholar Education Holdings Limited operates K-12 schools in China. Its schools comprise international schools, bilingual schools, and kindergartens. The company also offers a range of complementary education services, including international camps and after-school programs, as well as international education consulting services.

Read More: What does the Producer Price Index (PPI) tell investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Bright Scholar Education Holdngs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bright Scholar Education Holdngs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.