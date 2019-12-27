Short Interest in Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDR) Decreases By 15.9%

Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDR) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 3,490,000 shares, a drop of 15.9% from the November 28th total of 4,150,000 shares. Currently, 3.1% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,230,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.8 days.

BLDR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 target price on shares of Builders FirstSource in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Seaport Global Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Builders FirstSource in a report on Monday, November 4th. Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on shares of Builders FirstSource in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $29.00 target price (up from $27.00) on shares of Builders FirstSource in a report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Builders FirstSource from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.50.

Get Builders FirstSource alerts:

Shares of BLDR stock opened at $25.39 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.66. Builders FirstSource has a 1 year low of $10.55 and a 1 year high of $26.07. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $25.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.94 billion, a PE ratio of 13.36 and a beta of 1.90.

Builders FirstSource (NASDAQ:BLDR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $1.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.87 billion. Builders FirstSource had a return on equity of 37.03% and a net margin of 3.17%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.67 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Builders FirstSource will post 2.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO David E. Rush sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.53, for a total value of $294,360.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 54,886 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,346,353.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in Builders FirstSource in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Builders FirstSource during the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in shares of Builders FirstSource by 15.7% during the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 4,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 645 shares during the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Builders FirstSource during the 3rd quarter valued at about $123,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of Builders FirstSource by 16.1% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,000 after acquiring an additional 994 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.81% of the company’s stock.

About Builders FirstSource

Builders FirstSource, Inc manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Northeast, Southeast, South, and West. It offers lumber and lumber sheet goods comprising dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products that are used in on-site house framing; manufactured products, such as wood floor and roof trusses, steel roof trusses, wall panels, stairs, and engineered wood products; and windows, and interior and exterior door units, as well as interior trims and custom products under the Synboard brand name.

Recommended Story: Closed-End Mutual Funds

Receive News & Ratings for Builders FirstSource Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Builders FirstSource and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.