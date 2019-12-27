Short Interest in Capital Southwest Co. (NASDAQ:CSWC) Decreases By 22.2%

Capital Southwest Co. (NASDAQ:CSWC) saw a significant decline in short interest in December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 41,800 shares, a decline of 22.2% from the November 28th total of 53,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 98,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days. Approximately 0.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of Capital Southwest by 521.3% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,988 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 1,668 shares during the period. Advantage Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Capital Southwest by 575.9% in the 3rd quarter. Advantage Investment Management LLC now owns 7,955 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $173,000 after acquiring an additional 6,778 shares in the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Capital Southwest by 4,647.2% in the 2nd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 8,545 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $179,000 after acquiring an additional 8,365 shares in the last quarter. Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Co. MI ADV purchased a new position in Capital Southwest during the 3rd quarter valued at about $196,000. Finally, Aperio Group LLC bought a new stake in Capital Southwest during the second quarter worth about $208,000. 45.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Capital Southwest alerts:

Shares of Capital Southwest stock traded down $0.05 during trading on Friday, hitting $21.06. 2,657 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 184,169. The stock has a market cap of $378.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.84 and a beta of 0.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Capital Southwest has a 52 week low of $19.06 and a 52 week high of $22.90. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $21.53 and its 200-day moving average is $21.61.

Capital Southwest (NASDAQ:CSWC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The asset manager reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $15.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.28 million. Capital Southwest had a return on equity of 8.53% and a net margin of 44.96%. On average, analysts forecast that Capital Southwest will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 19th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.90%. Capital Southwest’s dividend payout ratio is presently 112.68%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CSWC. B. Riley reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $23.00 price target on shares of Capital Southwest in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. National Securities initiated coverage on shares of Capital Southwest in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Capital Southwest from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 21st. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Capital Southwest in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $23.50 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Capital Southwest from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Capital Southwest has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.42.

Capital Southwest Company Profile

Capital Southwest Corporation is a business development company specializing in credit and private equity and venture capital investments in middle market companies, mezzanine, later stage, mature, late venture, emerging growth, buyouts, recapitalizations and growth capital investments. It does not invest in startups, publicly traded companies, real estate developments, project finance opportunities, oil and gas exploration businesses, troubled companies, turnarounds, and companies in which significant senior management is departing.

Recommended Story: What is Liquidity?

Receive News & Ratings for Capital Southwest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital Southwest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.