Short Interest in CBIZ, Inc. (NYSE:CBZ) Rises By 73.6%

CBIZ, Inc. (NYSE:CBZ) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 233,100 shares, an increase of 73.6% from the November 28th total of 134,300 shares. Currently, 0.5% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 244,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CBZ. ValuEngine lowered shares of CBIZ from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CBIZ from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 31st.

CBIZ stock opened at $27.20 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $26.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.95 and a beta of 0.33. CBIZ has a twelve month low of $19.01 and a twelve month high of $28.33.

CBIZ (NYSE:CBZ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The business services provider reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.07. CBIZ had a return on equity of 11.36% and a net margin of 7.51%. The business had revenue of $239.79 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $234.56 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.24 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that CBIZ will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current year.

In other CBIZ news, insider Michael P. Kouzelos sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.01, for a total value of $945,350.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 319,184 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,621,159.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Steven L. Gerard sold 64,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.10, for a total transaction of $1,734,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 200,782 shares in the company, valued at $5,441,192.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 270,221 shares of company stock valued at $7,273,187. 7.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of CBIZ during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,568,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of CBIZ by 121.3% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 730,960 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $14,319,000 after buying an additional 400,681 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of CBIZ by 328.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 140,238 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,746,000 after acquiring an additional 107,492 shares during the period. Concourse Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of CBIZ in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,419,000. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its stake in CBIZ by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 530,504 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,393,000 after acquiring an additional 61,167 shares during the last quarter. 88.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CBIZ, Inc provides professional business services, products, and solutions that help its clients in managing finances and employees. It offers its services through three groups: Financial Services, Benefits and Insurance Services, and National Practices. The Financial Services group provides accounting and tax, government healthcare consulting, financial advisory, valuation, and risk and advisory services.

