Short Interest in C&F Financial Corp (NASDAQ:CFFI) Decreases By 16.1%

C&F Financial Corp (NASDAQ:CFFI) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 12,000 shares, a decrease of 16.1% from the November 28th total of 14,300 shares. Approximately 0.4% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 5,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.4 days.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in C&F Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at $235,000. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of C&F Financial by 5.5% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 9,650 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $508,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of C&F Financial by 8.7% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 5,301 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $279,000 after buying an additional 424 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of C&F Financial by 3.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 131,460 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,179,000 after buying an additional 4,095 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in C&F Financial by 2.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 164,234 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,969,000 after buying an additional 3,321 shares in the last quarter. 35.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get C&F Financial alerts:

Separately, ValuEngine raised C&F Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd.

NASDAQ CFFI opened at $54.60 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $186.95 million, a PE ratio of 9.88 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.03. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $54.43 and a 200-day moving average of $52.03. C&F Financial has a 52-week low of $45.66 and a 52-week high of $57.61.

C&F Financial (NASDAQ:CFFI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $28.45 million for the quarter. C&F Financial had a net margin of 14.92% and a return on equity of 12.00%.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 12th. This is a boost from C&F Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37.

About C&F Financial

C&F Financial Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Citizens and Farmers Bank that provides banking services to individuals and businesses. The company's Retail Banking offers various banking services, including checking and savings deposit accounts, as well as business, real estate, development, mortgage, home equity, and installment loans.

See Also: What is Forex?

Receive News & Ratings for C&F Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for C&F Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.