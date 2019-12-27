Short Interest in ChemoCentryx Inc (NASDAQ:CCXI) Drops By 22.2%

ChemoCentryx Inc (NASDAQ:CCXI) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 2,880,000 shares, a drop of 22.2% from the November 28th total of 3,700,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,110,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.6 days. Approximately 7.1% of the shares of the company are sold short.

CCXI traded down $1.21 on Friday, hitting $36.13. 35,254 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,473,143. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $23.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.69. The company has a current ratio of 3.12, a quick ratio of 3.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.17 billion, a PE ratio of -47.36 and a beta of 2.15. ChemoCentryx has a 52 week low of $6.16 and a 52 week high of $37.78.

Get ChemoCentryx alerts:

ChemoCentryx (NASDAQ:CCXI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $10.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.83 million. ChemoCentryx had a negative return on equity of 88.76% and a negative net margin of 143.30%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that ChemoCentryx will post -0.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on ChemoCentryx from $14.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of ChemoCentryx from $16.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. ValuEngine cut shares of ChemoCentryx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. HC Wainwright upped their target price on shares of ChemoCentryx from $23.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ChemoCentryx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, November 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.29.

In other news, Treasurer Markus J. Cappel sold 330,524 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.03, for a total value of $10,586,683.72. Following the sale, the treasurer now directly owns 99,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,195,440.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Susan M. Kanaya sold 311,625 shares of ChemoCentryx stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.51, for a total value of $9,819,303.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 162,931 shares in the company, valued at $5,133,955.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 921,315 shares of company stock worth $29,213,675. Insiders own 12.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ChemoCentryx by 45.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,852,875 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $35,832,000 after buying an additional 1,202,155 shares in the last quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in ChemoCentryx by 33.3% in the 2nd quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 2,000,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $18,600,000 after buying an additional 500,000 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in ChemoCentryx by 37.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,774,489 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $16,502,000 after acquiring an additional 488,063 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in ChemoCentryx by 29.3% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,465,381 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $13,628,000 after acquiring an additional 332,127 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in ChemoCentryx by 6.2% during the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 823,080 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,656,000 after acquiring an additional 47,957 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.72% of the company’s stock.

ChemoCentryx Company Profile

ChemoCentryx, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops new medications for inflammatory and autoimmune diseases, and cancer in the United States. The company targets the chemokine and chemoattractant systems to discover, develop, and commercialize orally-administered therapies. Its lead drug candidate is Avacopan, an orally-administered complement inhibitor of the complement C5a receptor (C5aR), is in Phase III development for the treatment of anti-neutrophil cytoplasmic auto-antibody-associated vasculitis.

Further Reading: What does cost of debt say about a company’s financial health?

Receive News & Ratings for ChemoCentryx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ChemoCentryx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.