Short Interest in China Customer Relations Centers Inc (NASDAQ:CCRC) Declines By 48.2%

China Customer Relations Centers Inc (NASDAQ:CCRC) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 30,300 shares, a drop of 48.2% from the November 28th total of 58,500 shares. Currently, 0.3% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 23,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.3 days.

CCRC traded down $0.04 on Friday, reaching $9.66. 100 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,484. China Customer Relations Centers has a twelve month low of $8.68 and a twelve month high of $16.14. The company’s 50 day moving average is $10.16 and its 200-day moving average is $10.20.

Get China Customer Relations Centers alerts:

Separately, ValuEngine raised China Customer Relations Centers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th.

About China Customer Relations Centers

China Customer Relations Centers, Inc provides business process outsourcing services for telecommunications companies in the People's Republic of China. It offers voice-based customer care services, including customer relationship management, technical support, sales, customer retention, marketing surveys, and research.

Recommended Story: 52-Week Highs and Lows



Receive News & Ratings for China Customer Relations Centers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Customer Relations Centers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.