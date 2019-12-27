Short Interest in CIM Commercial Trust Corp (NASDAQ:CMCT) Decreases By 22.8%

CIM Commercial Trust Corp (NASDAQ:CMCT) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 9,800 shares, a drop of 22.8% from the November 28th total of 12,700 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 50,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

In other CIM Commercial Trust news, CEO David Andrew Thompson bought 7,500 shares of CIM Commercial Trust stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $14.39 per share, with a total value of $107,925.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 7,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $107,925. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Nathan David Debacker bought 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $14.47 per share, for a total transaction of $43,410.00. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 2,492,397 shares of company stock worth $47,661,493. 90.87% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in CIM Commercial Trust by 284.8% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,497 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 1,108 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in CIM Commercial Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $303,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of CIM Commercial Trust by 33.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 38,743 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $799,000 after buying an additional 9,757 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in CIM Commercial Trust by 8.9% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 20,635 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $426,000 after acquiring an additional 1,689 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in CIM Commercial Trust by 328.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 229,133 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,725,000 after acquiring an additional 175,613 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CMCT traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $14.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 94,374. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.24, a quick ratio of 4.34 and a current ratio of 4.34. The company has a market cap of $211.59 million, a P/E ratio of -14.63 and a beta of 0.20. CIM Commercial Trust has a 12-month low of $13.67 and a 12-month high of $69.31.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 27th. Investors of record on Friday, December 13th will be issued a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 12th. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.07%. CIM Commercial Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently -30.30%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of CIM Commercial Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. TheStreet cut CIM Commercial Trust from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, September 12th.

About CIM Commercial Trust

CIM Commercial is a real estate investment trust that primarily acquires, owns, and operates Class A and creative office assets in vibrant and improving metropolitan communities throughout the United States. Its properties are primarily located in Los Angeles, the San Francisco Bay Area and Washington, DC CIM Commercial is operated by affiliates of CIM Group, L.P., a vertically-integrated owner and operator of real assets with multi-disciplinary expertise and in-house research, acquisition, credit analysis, development, finance, leasing, and onsite property management capabilities.

