Short Interest in Clearway Energy Inc (NYSE:CWEN.A) Rises By 66.8%

Clearway Energy Inc (NYSE:CWEN.A) saw a large increase in short interest in December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 742,400 shares, an increase of 66.8% from the November 28th total of 445,200 shares. Approximately 2.4% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 208,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.6 days.

Clearway Energy stock opened at $18.96 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.41.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 29th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.22%.

About Clearway Energy

Clearway Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, acquires, owns, and operates contracted renewable energy and conventional generation, and thermal infrastructure assets in the United States. As of December 31, 2018, it had contracted generation portfolio of 5,272 net megawatts (MWs) of wind, solar, and natural gas-fired power generation facilities, as well as district energy systems.

