Short Interest in Companhia Brasileira de Distribuicao (NYSE:CBD) Increases By 41.1%

Companhia Brasileira de Distribuicao (NYSE:CBD) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 1,990,000 shares, a growth of 41.1% from the November 28th total of 1,410,000 shares. Currently, 1.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 333,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.0 days.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of Companhia Brasileira de Distribuicao by 4,465.0% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,786 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. bought a new stake in Companhia Brasileira de Distribuicao in the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA bought a new stake in Companhia Brasileira de Distribuicao in the 3rd quarter worth $39,000. Quantum Capital Management bought a new stake in Companhia Brasileira de Distribuicao in the 3rd quarter worth $108,000. Finally, NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc purchased a new position in shares of Companhia Brasileira de Distribuicao in the second quarter valued at about $176,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CBD traded down $0.63 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $21.60. The company had a trading volume of 224,078 shares, compared to its average volume of 359,231. Companhia Brasileira de Distribuicao has a one year low of $18.33 and a one year high of $26.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $19.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.38. The stock has a market cap of $5.80 billion, a PE ratio of 16.87 and a beta of 1.45.

Companhia Brasileira de Distribuicao (NYSE:CBD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $3.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.44 billion. Companhia Brasileira de Distribuicao had a return on equity of 7.85% and a net margin of 2.20%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Companhia Brasileira de Distribuicao will post 0.96 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Companhia Brasileira de Distribuicao from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, December 5th.

Companhia Brasileira de Distribuicao Company Profile

Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição engages in the retail of food, clothing, home appliances, electronics, and other products through its chain of hypermarkets, supermarkets, specialized stores, and department stores in Brazil. The company operates through two segments, Food Retail; and Cash and Carry.

