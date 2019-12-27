Short Interest in Companhia de Saneamento Bsc DEDSP (NYSE:SBS) Declines By 23.6%

Companhia de Saneamento Bsc DEDSP (NYSE:SBS) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 3,700,000 shares, a drop of 23.6% from the November 28th total of 4,840,000 shares. Approximately 0.5% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 1,370,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.7 days.

SBS has been the topic of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Companhia de Saneamento Bsc DEDSP from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 2nd. ValuEngine downgraded Companhia de Saneamento Bsc DEDSP from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Companhia de Saneamento Bsc DEDSP in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Companhia de Saneamento Bsc DEDSP currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.00.

Shares of NYSE:SBS traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $15.10. 820,900 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,968,561. The firm has a market cap of $10.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.85 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.18. Companhia de Saneamento Bsc DEDSP has a 52-week low of $7.91 and a 52-week high of $15.18. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.99.

Companhia de Saneamento Bsc DEDSP (NYSE:SBS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The utilities provider reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1 billion. Companhia de Saneamento Bsc DEDSP had a return on equity of 18.42% and a net margin of 21.03%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Companhia de Saneamento Bsc DEDSP in the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Companhia de Saneamento Bsc DEDSP in the third quarter worth about $30,000. Quantum Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Companhia de Saneamento Bsc DEDSP in the third quarter worth about $72,000. Advisor Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Companhia de Saneamento Bsc DEDSP by 41.2% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 9,592 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 2,798 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in Companhia de Saneamento Bsc DEDSP by 11.2% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,796 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 987 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 12.98% of the company’s stock.

About Companhia de Saneamento Bsc DEDSP

Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo-SABESP provides basic and environmental sanitation services, and supplies treated water and sewage services on a wholesale basis to residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in the state of São Paulo. It provides water supply, sanitary sewage, urban rainwater management and drainage, urban cleaning, and solid waste management services, as well as related activities, including the planning, operation, maintenance, and commercialization of energy.

