Short Interest in Constellium NV (NYSE:CSTM) Increases By 28.7%

Constellium NV (NYSE:CSTM) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 2,290,000 shares, a growth of 28.7% from the November 28th total of 1,780,000 shares. Currently, 1.7% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,400,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.6 days.

CSTM has been the subject of several research reports. ValuEngine downgraded Constellium from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 5th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Constellium from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th.

Shares of NYSE:CSTM opened at $13.82 on Friday. Constellium has a 52-week low of $6.56 and a 52-week high of $15.10. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.40.

Constellium (NYSE:CSTM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The industrial products company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.27). The company had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.45 billion. Constellium had a negative return on equity of 12.92% and a negative net margin of 0.28%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.54 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Constellium will post 0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Constellium by 4.2% in the third quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 1,408,995 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $17,909,000 after buying an additional 56,830 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Constellium in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,579,000. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC raised its holdings in Constellium by 35.8% in the 3rd quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC now owns 121,250 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,497,000 after acquiring an additional 31,950 shares during the last quarter. Quantum Capital Management acquired a new position in Constellium in the 3rd quarter valued at $118,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Constellium by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 124,741 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,585,000 after purchasing an additional 3,057 shares during the period. 83.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Constellium Company Profile

Constellium N.V. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of specialty rolled and extruded aluminum products for the aerospace, packaging, and automotive end-markets. The company operates in three segments: Packaging & Automotive Rolled Products, Aerospace & Transportation, and Automotive Structures & Industry.

