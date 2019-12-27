Short Interest in Correvio Pharma Corp (NASDAQ:CORV) Rises By 118.9%

Correvio Pharma Corp (NASDAQ:CORV) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 917,300 shares, a growth of 118.9% from the November 28th total of 419,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,850,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days. Currently, 2.9% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP boosted its stake in shares of Correvio Pharma by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 4,825,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,423,000 after acquiring an additional 37,223 shares in the last quarter. Tamarack Advisers LP grew its position in shares of Correvio Pharma by 34.3% during the 3rd quarter. Tamarack Advisers LP now owns 4,500,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,000,000 after acquiring an additional 1,150,000 shares during the period. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP purchased a new position in shares of Correvio Pharma in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,212,000. ARS Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Correvio Pharma by 24.9% in the 2nd quarter. ARS Investment Partners LLC now owns 422,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $912,000 after purchasing an additional 84,255 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Correvio Pharma by 17.2% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 123,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 18,200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on Correvio Pharma in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $6.00 price objective for the company. Echelon Wealth Partners downgraded Correvio Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Bloom Burton raised Correvio Pharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Mackie cut Correvio Pharma to a “hold” rating and set a $1.60 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, HC Wainwright cut Correvio Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.40.

CORV opened at $0.52 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.90. Correvio Pharma has a 1 year low of $0.35 and a 1 year high of $4.44. The stock has a market cap of $20.26 million, a P/E ratio of -0.58 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.54, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.25.

Correvio Pharma (NASDAQ:CORV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.06). Correvio Pharma had a negative net margin of 121.25% and a negative return on equity of 1,022.22%. The firm had revenue of $6.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.87 million. Equities analysts expect that Correvio Pharma will post -0.78 EPS for the current year.

Correvio Pharma Company Profile

Correvio Pharma Corp. operates as a pharmaceutical company, which engages in the provision of development and commercialization of medical products. It operates through the Europe and Rest of the World geographical segments. The firm focuses on cardiovascular therapies that will improve the quality of life and health of patients suffering from heart disease.

