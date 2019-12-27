Short Interest in CTI BioPharma Corp (NASDAQ:CTIC) Rises By 23.6%

CTI BioPharma Corp (NASDAQ:CTIC) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 229,800 shares, an increase of 23.6% from the November 28th total of 185,900 shares. Currently, 0.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 365,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CTIC. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its position in shares of CTI BioPharma by 145.0% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 89,228 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 52,803 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in CTI BioPharma during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $119,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in CTI BioPharma by 24.5% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,596,587 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,372,000 after buying an additional 314,235 shares in the last quarter. Fosun International Ltd raised its holdings in shares of CTI BioPharma by 52.9% during the second quarter. Fosun International Ltd now owns 459,274 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $390,000 after acquiring an additional 158,846 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of CTI BioPharma by 44.0% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 56,132 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 17,163 shares during the last quarter. 43.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get CTI BioPharma alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on CTIC shares. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $4.00 price target on shares of CTI BioPharma in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. ValuEngine downgraded CTI BioPharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

Shares of NASDAQ:CTIC traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $1.63. 11,618 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 969,073. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.85. CTI BioPharma has a 1 year low of $0.63 and a 1 year high of $1.93.

CTI BioPharma (NASDAQ:CTIC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.06. CTI BioPharma had a negative net margin of 177.54% and a negative return on equity of 78.10%. The company had revenue of $2.29 million during the quarter.

CTI BioPharma Company Profile

CTI BioPharma Corp., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel targeted therapies for blood-related cancers in the United States and internationally. It develops PIXUVRI, a novel aza-anthracenedione for the treatment of adult patients with multiply relapsed or refractory aggressive B-cell non-Hodgkin lymphoma; and pacritinib, an investigational oral kinase inhibitor with specificity for JAK2, FLT3, IRAK1, and CSF1R, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of adult patients with myelofibrosis.

Featured Story: How Investors Can Profit from Options Trading

Receive News & Ratings for CTI BioPharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CTI BioPharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.