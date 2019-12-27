Short Interest in Curis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRIS) Drops By 23.5%

Curis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRIS) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 205,000 shares, a drop of 23.5% from the November 28th total of 268,000 shares. Approximately 0.7% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 248,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Curis during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Fosun International Ltd increased its position in Curis by 46.6% in the second quarter. Fosun International Ltd now owns 581,834 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,065,000 after buying an additional 184,965 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new stake in shares of Curis in the second quarter valued at $42,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Curis by 20.6% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,191,419 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,216,000 after buying an additional 203,590 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Curis by 15.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 487,816 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $908,000 after acquiring an additional 64,262 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 26.32% of the company’s stock.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded Curis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd.

Shares of CRIS stock traded down $0.04 during trading on Friday, hitting $1.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 375,341. The business has a fifty day moving average of $1.59 and a 200-day moving average of $1.93. Curis has a 52 week low of $0.66 and a 52 week high of $2.90.

Curis (NASDAQ:CRIS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.86 million during the quarter.

Curis Company Profile

Curis, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of drug candidates for the treatment of human cancers in the United States. Its clinical stage drug candidates include CUDC-907, an oral dual inhibitor of HDAC and PI3K enzymes, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with MYC-altered diffuse large B-cell lymphoma and solid tumors; CA-170, an oral small molecule drug candidate that is in Phase I clinical trial for treating patients with advanced solid tumors and lymphomas; CA-4948, an oral small molecule drug candidate, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of non-hodgkin lymphomas; and CA-327, an oral small molecule drug candidate that is in preclinical stage for the treatment of cancers.

