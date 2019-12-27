Short Interest in Cypress Energy Partners LP (NYSE:CELP) Rises By 47.4%

Cypress Energy Partners LP (NYSE:CELP) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 2,800 shares, a growth of 47.4% from the November 28th total of 1,900 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 24,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Separately, B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 price target on shares of Cypress Energy Partners in a research report on Friday, November 22nd.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Cypress Energy Partners stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Cypress Energy Partners LP (NYSE:CELP) by 242.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,884 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 15,500 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.18% of Cypress Energy Partners worth $160,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 1.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CELP traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $9.31. 6,702 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,292. The company has a market cap of $113.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.93 and a beta of 1.55. Cypress Energy Partners has a one year low of $5.36 and a one year high of $10.14. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $9.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.84, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a current ratio of 2.68.

Cypress Energy Partners (NYSE:CELP) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The oil and gas company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $108.93 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $103.40 million. Cypress Energy Partners had a return on equity of 143.59% and a net margin of 3.61%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cypress Energy Partners will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cypress Energy Partners Company Profile

Cypress Energy Partners, L.P. provides pipeline inspection and integrity, and water and environmental services in North America. The company operates in three segments: Pipeline Inspection Services, Pipeline & Process Services, and Water and Environmental Services. The Pipeline Inspection Services segment offers independent inspection services for various facilities and equipment, such as transmission pipelines; oil and natural gas gathering systems; pump, compressor, measurement, and regulation stations; storage facilities and terminals; and gas distribution systems.

