Short Interest in Cyren Ltd (NASDAQ:CYRN) Increases By 64.3%

Cyren Ltd (NASDAQ:CYRN) saw a large increase in short interest in December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 23,500 shares, an increase of 64.3% from the November 28th total of 14,300 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 24,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cyren by 1.0% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 648,763 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,122,000 after purchasing an additional 6,130 shares during the period. White Pine Capital LLC raised its holdings in Cyren by 33.2% during the 2nd quarter. White Pine Capital LLC now owns 689,480 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,193,000 after buying an additional 171,680 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in Cyren during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. 52.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CYRN stock opened at $1.11 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $75.34 million, a P/E ratio of -3.58 and a beta of 0.29. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1.44 and its 200 day moving average is $1.59. Cyren has a 52 week low of $1.11 and a 52 week high of $3.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90.

Cyren (NASDAQ:CYRN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The technology company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.01. Cyren had a negative net margin of 47.56% and a negative return on equity of 68.95%. The business had revenue of $9.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.80 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Cyren will post -0.3 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CYRN. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cyren from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.75 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 price target on shares of Cyren in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Cyren from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th.

Cyren Company Profile

CYREN Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides information security solutions for protecting Web, email, and mobile transactions worldwide. The company operates Cyren Cloud Security, a SaaS security platform, which provides Internet security services, including Web Security that provides the enforcement of Web policy and state-of-the-art threat protection for business users; DNS Security, which allows businesses to protect employees at headquarters, visitors in remote offices, customers at retail stores, or students on a campus; Email Security, a cloud-based secure email gateway; and Cloud Sandboxing that protects businesses against breaches and data loss from threats.

