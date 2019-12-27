Short Interest in DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc (NASDAQ:XRAY) Decreases By 16.9%

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc (NASDAQ:XRAY) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 4,270,000 shares, a decrease of 16.9% from the November 28th total of 5,140,000 shares. Currently, 1.9% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,440,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.0 days.

XRAY stock opened at $56.53 on Friday. DENTSPLY SIRONA has a 1-year low of $36.12 and a 1-year high of $60.15. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $57.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $55.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.95.

DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.07. DENTSPLY SIRONA had a return on equity of 10.08% and a net margin of 4.08%. The firm had revenue of $962.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $940.38 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.38 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that DENTSPLY SIRONA will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 26th. DENTSPLY SIRONA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.90%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on XRAY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded DENTSPLY SIRONA from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BidaskClub downgraded DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. DENTSPLY SIRONA currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.77.

In other DENTSPLY SIRONA news, Director Michael C. Alfano sold 10,665 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.27, for a total transaction of $600,119.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $852,659.31. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in XRAY. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 7.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,969,056 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,515,556,000 after purchasing an additional 1,688,546 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,735,875 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $859,985,000 after buying an additional 458,934 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,471,623 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $319,324,000 after buying an additional 87,294 shares during the period. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C boosted its stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C now owns 4,673,039 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $272,719,000 after buying an additional 39,156 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 12.2% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,919,933 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $170,407,000 after buying an additional 317,282 shares during the last quarter. 94.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Company Profile

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets various dental and oral health products, and other consumable healthcare products primarily for the professional dental market worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Technologies & Equipment; and Consumables. Its dental supplies include endodontic instruments and materials, dental anesthetics, prophylaxis pastes, dental sealants, impression materials, restorative materials, tooth whiteners, and topical fluoride products; and small equipment products comprise dental hand pieces, intraoral curing light systems, dental diagnostic systems, and ultrasonic scalers and polishers.

