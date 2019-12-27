Short Interest in DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:DMAC) Drops By 15.1%

DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:DMAC) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 24,700 shares, a drop of 15.1% from the November 28th total of 29,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 47,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days. Currently, 0.3% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on DMAC shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded DiaMedica Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. ValuEngine cut DiaMedica Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $8.38.

Get DiaMedica Therapeutics alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:DMAC opened at $5.04 on Friday. DiaMedica Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $1.70 and a 12 month high of $5.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 8.97 and a current ratio of 8.97. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.24.

DiaMedica Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DMAC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.01). Sell-side analysts expect that DiaMedica Therapeutics will post -0.93 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of DiaMedica Therapeutics by 54.6% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 70,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 25,037 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in DiaMedica Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Worth Venture Partners LLC raised its position in DiaMedica Therapeutics by 10.6% in the 2nd quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 132,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $657,000 after buying an additional 12,651 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new stake in DiaMedica Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $170,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in DiaMedica Therapeutics by 159.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after acquiring an additional 16,651 shares in the last quarter. 8.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About DiaMedica Therapeutics

DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of treatments for neurological and kidney diseases. The company's lead product is DM199, a recombinant human tissue kallikrein-1 protein, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of acute ischemic stroke and kidney injury indications.

Recommended Story: How can investors find ex-dividend dates?

Receive News & Ratings for DiaMedica Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DiaMedica Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.