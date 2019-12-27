Short Interest in Edesa Biotech (NASDAQ:EDSA) Rises By 43.7%

Edesa Biotech (NASDAQ:EDSA) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 18,100 shares, a growth of 43.7% from the November 28th total of 12,600 shares. Currently, 1.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 28,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Edesa Biotech stock traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $3.98. 3,944 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 21,861. Edesa Biotech has a 1-year low of $3.28 and a 1-year high of $17.40. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $4.67.

Get Edesa Biotech alerts:

Edesa Biotech (NASDAQ:EDSA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 12th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.41 million during the quarter. Edesa Biotech had a negative return on equity of 136.94% and a negative net margin of 912.54%.

Edesa Biotech Company Profile

Edesa Biotech, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and advancement of treatments for dermatological and gastrointestinal indications. Its lead product candidate is EB01, a non-steroidal anti-inflammatory molecule to treat chronic allergic contact dermatitis. The company was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Markham, Canada.

Featured Article: Balance Sheet

Receive News & Ratings for Edesa Biotech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edesa Biotech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.