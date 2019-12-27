Short Interest in Elastic NV (NYSE:ESTC) Rises By 27.6%

Elastic NV (NYSE:ESTC) saw a large growth in short interest in December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 6,190,000 shares, a growth of 27.6% from the November 28th total of 4,850,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,430,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.3 days. Currently, 12.1% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Elastic stock opened at $65.00 on Friday. Elastic has a fifty-two week low of $60.10 and a fifty-two week high of $104.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 1.64. The stock has a market cap of $5.22 billion and a P/E ratio of -36.11. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $70.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $80.92.

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, December 4th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.50) by $0.28. Elastic had a negative net margin of 43.22% and a negative return on equity of 40.66%. The company had revenue of $101.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $96.51 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.38) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 59.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Elastic will post -1.97 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on ESTC shares. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their target price on shares of Elastic from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Canaccord Genuity raised shares of Elastic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Elastic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, December 9th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Elastic from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Elastic from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Elastic presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $98.43.

In other Elastic news, CRO Aaron Katz sold 25,000 shares of Elastic stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.79, for a total transaction of $2,094,750.00. Also, Director Michelangelo Volpi sold 7,381 shares of Elastic stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.57, for a total value of $447,067.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 154,381 shares of company stock worth $11,670,047 over the last 90 days. 35.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ESTC. US Bancorp DE purchased a new position in shares of Elastic during the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Elastic during the third quarter worth approximately $37,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Elastic during the third quarter worth approximately $53,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Elastic by 600.0% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after acquiring an additional 1,416 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of Elastic by 35.9% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 394 shares in the last quarter. 62.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Elastic N.V. develops and delivers technology that enables users to search structured and unstructured data for a range of consumer and enterprise applications. It primarily provides Elastic Stack, a set of software products that ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as performs search, analysis, and visualization.

