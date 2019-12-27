Short Interest in Emx Royalty Corp (NYSEAMERICAN:EMX) Increases By 23.9%

Emx Royalty Corp (NYSEAMERICAN:EMX) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 46,700 shares, an increase of 23.9% from the November 28th total of 37,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 90,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s shares are short sold.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Emx Royalty stock. Sprott Inc. grew its holdings in Emx Royalty Corp (NYSEAMERICAN:EMX) by 8.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,454,902 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 413,100 shares during the period. Emx Royalty makes up 1.6% of Sprott Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Sprott Inc. owned about 6.64% of Emx Royalty worth $6,656,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

EMX stock opened at $1.54 on Friday. Emx Royalty has a 52-week low of $1.06 and a 52-week high of $1.63.

Emx Royalty (NYSEAMERICAN:EMX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.92 million for the quarter.

About Emx Royalty

EMX Royalty Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral properties. It explores for gold, silver, copper, molybdenum, lead, zinc, volcanogenic massive sulfide, and iron deposits. Its principal asset is the Leeville royalty property located in Eureka County, Nevada. The company also holds properties in North America, Turkey, Europe, Australia, and New Zealand.

