Short Interest in Entasis Therapeutics Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:ETTX) Declines By 16.1%

Entasis Therapeutics Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:ETTX) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 29,600 shares, a decrease of 16.1% from the November 28th total of 35,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 11,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.7 days. Approximately 1.2% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Shares of ETTX opened at $5.00 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.77 million, a PE ratio of -0.41 and a beta of 2.79. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $5.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 8.82 and a quick ratio of 8.82. Entasis Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $3.97 and a 12-month high of $9.25.

Get Entasis Therapeutics alerts:

Entasis Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ETTX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.87) by $0.60. The business had revenue of $7.00 million for the quarter. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Entasis Therapeutics will post -3.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ETTX. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Entasis Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, November 18th. ValuEngine cut shares of Entasis Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Entasis Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 21st.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA grew its position in shares of Entasis Therapeutics by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA now owns 141,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $840,000 after buying an additional 2,471 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in Entasis Therapeutics by 4.3% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 46,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,000 after acquiring an additional 1,944 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Entasis Therapeutics by 29.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 3,784 shares during the last quarter. 60.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Entasis Therapeutics Company Profile

Entasis Therapeutics Holdings, Inc operates as a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on the discovery and development of novel antibacterial products. The firm develops a portfolio of innovative cures for serious drug-resistant bacterial infections. Its anti-infective discovery platform has produced a pipeline of differentiated programs, which is bacterial infections, including ETX2514SUL (targeting Acinetobacter baumannii infections), ETX0282CPDP (targeting Enterobacteriaceae infections), Non-Beta-lactam PBP inhibitor, and Zoliflodacin.

See Also: Do You Need a Fiduciary?



Receive News & Ratings for Entasis Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Entasis Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.