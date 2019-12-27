Short Interest in Espey Manufacturing & Electronics Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:ESP) Rises By 20.0%

Espey Manufacturing & Electronics Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:ESP) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, an increase of 20.0% from the November 28th total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the company are sold short.

NYSEAMERICAN ESP opened at $21.15 on Friday. Espey Manufacturing & Electronics has a 12 month low of $20.00 and a 12 month high of $27.00. The company’s 50 day moving average is $24.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.80.

Espey Manufacturing & Electronics (NYSEAMERICAN:ESP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $5.92 million during the quarter.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 20th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.73%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Espey Manufacturing & Electronics stock. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Espey Manufacturing & Electronics Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:ESP) by 5.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,039 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned 0.75% of Espey Manufacturing & Electronics worth $428,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded Espey Manufacturing & Electronics from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th.

Espey Manufacturing & Electronics Company Profile

Espey Mfg. & Electronics Corp., a power electronics design and original equipment manufacturing company, designs, manufactures, and tests electronic equipment primarily for use in military and industrial applications in the United States and internationally. The company's principal products include power supplies, power converters, filters, power transformers, magnetic components, power distribution equipment, UPS systems, antennas, and high power radar systems for use in AC and DC locomotives, shipboard power, shipboard radar, airborne power, ground-based radar, and ground mobile power applications.

