Short Interest in ESSA Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:EPIX) Grows By 58.4%

ESSA Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:EPIX) (TSE:EPI) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 120,100 shares, a growth of 58.4% from the November 28th total of 75,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 41,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.9 days. Approximately 1.2% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Several brokerages have issued reports on EPIX. ValuEngine cut ESSA Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 19th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on ESSA Pharma in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $8.00 target price for the company.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Orbimed Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of ESSA Pharma during the 3rd quarter valued at about $4,960,000. Eventide Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ESSA Pharma by 45.1% in the 3rd quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC now owns 2,010,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,436,000 after purchasing an additional 625,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in ESSA Pharma during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 83.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

EPIX stock traded down $0.07 during trading on Friday, hitting $5.51. 332 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 52,415. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27. ESSA Pharma has a 52 week low of $1.41 and a 52 week high of $6.14. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $5.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $81.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.77 and a beta of 1.99.

ESSA Pharma Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of small molecule drugs for the treatment of prostate cancer. The company was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

