Short Interest in Evergy (NYSE:EVRG) Declines By 15.5%

Evergy (NYSE:EVRG) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 4,090,000 shares, a decrease of 15.5% from the November 28th total of 4,840,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,120,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.9 days. Approximately 1.8% of the shares of the company are short sold.

NYSE:EVRG opened at $64.05 on Friday. Evergy has a one year low of $54.57 and a one year high of $67.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market cap of $14.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.99, a PEG ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.12. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $63.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $63.15.

Evergy (NYSE:EVRG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.62 billion. Evergy had a net margin of 11.97% and a return on equity of 6.96%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.38 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Evergy will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 27th were paid a $0.505 dividend. This is an increase from Evergy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 26th. This represents a $2.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.15%. Evergy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 75.66%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on EVRG. Wells Fargo & Co set a $69.00 price objective on Evergy and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. ValuEngine lowered Evergy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Evergy from $68.00 to $67.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Evergy from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Evergy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.71.

In other Evergy news, SVP Heather A. Humphrey sold 1,000 shares of Evergy stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.20, for a total transaction of $66,200.00. Also, EVP Greg A. Greenwood sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.75, for a total value of $323,750.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 24,426 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,581,583.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 13,000 shares of company stock worth $840,930 in the last 90 days. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Evergy in the third quarter valued at approximately $968,000. Beck Bode LLC grew its stake in shares of Evergy by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Beck Bode LLC now owns 144,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,616,000 after purchasing an additional 6,041 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Evergy by 66.8% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 444,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,598,000 after purchasing an additional 178,148 shares during the period. Man Group plc increased its holdings in shares of Evergy by 17.5% during the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 960,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,936,000 after purchasing an additional 143,017 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of Evergy during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $5,235,000. 86.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Evergy

Westar Energy, Inc engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity in Kansas. It provides electricity to residential, commercial, and industrial customers in the cities of Topeka, Lawrence, Manhattan, Salina, and Hutchinson. The company was founded in 1924 and is headquartered in Topeka, KS.

