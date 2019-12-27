Short Interest in Eyegate Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:EYEG) Decreases By 57.9%

Eyegate Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:EYEG) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 106,400 shares, a drop of 57.9% from the November 28th total of 252,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 310,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days. Currently, 3.3% of the company’s stock are sold short.

NASDAQ:EYEG traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $8.80. The company had a trading volume of 31 shares, compared to its average volume of 140,400. Eyegate Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $2.25 and a one year high of $9.50. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $6.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.58 million, a PE ratio of -1.95 and a beta of 2.55.

Eyegate Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EYEG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($1.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.75) by ($0.40). As a group, equities research analysts predict that Eyegate Pharmaceuticals will post -2.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Eyegate Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday.

In related news, major shareholder Armistice Capital Master Fund purchased 605,001 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $3.12 per share, with a total value of $1,887,603.12. 47.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Eyegate Pharmaceuticals stock. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in Eyegate Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:EYEG) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 222,297 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP owned about 0.49% of Eyegate Pharmaceuticals at the end of the most recent quarter. 49.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Eyegate Pharmaceuticals

EyeGate Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing products for treating diseases and disorders of the eye. Its proprietary platform technologies consist of crosslinked thiolated carboxymethyl hyaluronic acid (CMHA-S) and iontophoresis drug delivery system.

