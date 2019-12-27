Short Interest in Finjan Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:FNJN) Decreases By 18.6%

Finjan Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:FNJN) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 230,800 shares, a decrease of 18.6% from the November 28th total of 283,400 shares. Approximately 1.1% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 51,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.5 days.

FNJN stock traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $1.99. The company had a trading volume of 75,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 82,712. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.11 million, a PE ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.37. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.03. Finjan has a fifty-two week low of $1.67 and a fifty-two week high of $3.44. The company has a quick ratio of 3.91, a current ratio of 3.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Finjan (NASDAQ:FNJN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The software maker reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $5.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.90 million. Research analysts predict that Finjan will post -0.34 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on FNJN. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating on shares of Finjan in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. TheStreet lowered shares of Finjan from a “c+” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, August 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3.75.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Alpine Group USVI LLC acquired a new stake in Finjan in the third quarter worth $1,534,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Finjan by 101.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 100,804 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $224,000 after acquiring an additional 50,657 shares during the last quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC grew its position in shares of Finjan by 37.7% during the third quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC now owns 36,500 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Finjan by 15.6% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 57,850 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $128,000 after acquiring an additional 7,800 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.83% of the company’s stock.

Finjan Company Profile

Finjan Holdings, Inc, a cybersecurity company, provides intellectual property licensing and enforcement services in the United States and internationally. The company owns a portfolio of patents related to software and hardware technologies that proactively detect malicious code and thereby protects end users from identity and data theft, spyware, malware, phishing, Trojans, and other Web and network threats.

