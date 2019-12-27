Short Interest in Flowserve Corp (NYSE:FLS) Drops By 15.2%

Flowserve Corp (NYSE:FLS) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 3,450,000 shares, a decrease of 15.2% from the November 28th total of 4,070,000 shares. Currently, 2.6% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 757,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.6 days.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on FLS. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Flowserve in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. TheStreet upgraded Flowserve from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Bank of America cut Flowserve from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Flowserve currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.00.

NYSE FLS opened at $49.85 on Friday. Flowserve has a 12 month low of $36.15 and a 12 month high of $54.16. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market cap of $6.58 billion, a PE ratio of 28.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.72. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $48.72 and its 200 day moving average is $47.81.

Flowserve (NYSE:FLS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $996.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. Flowserve had a net margin of 6.39% and a return on equity of 16.21%. The company’s revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.49 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Flowserve will post 2.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 10th. Investors of record on Friday, December 27th will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 26th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.52%. Flowserve’s dividend payout ratio is 43.43%.

In other news, SVP Lanesha Minnix sold 820 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.97, for a total value of $39,335.40. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $59,051.07. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Flowserve by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. now owns 17,374,631 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $811,569,000 after acquiring an additional 336,416 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Flowserve by 0.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,158,061 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $745,988,000 after purchasing an additional 43,000 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Flowserve by 1.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,644,875 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $455,498,000 after purchasing an additional 135,969 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its stake in Flowserve by 49.6% during the second quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 2,717,846 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $143,203,000 after purchasing an additional 901,087 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Flowserve by 11.3% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,538,889 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $133,774,000 after purchasing an additional 256,887 shares during the last quarter. 97.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Flowserve Company Profile

Flowserve Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and services industrial flow management equipment in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Engineered Product Division (EPD), Industrial Product Division (IPD), and Flow Control Division (FCD).

