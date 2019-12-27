Short Interest in Forescout Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:FSCT) Declines By 19.9%

Forescout Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:FSCT) saw a significant decrease in short interest in December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 1,890,000 shares, a decrease of 19.9% from the November 28th total of 2,360,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 732,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.6 days. Approximately 5.2% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Shares of FSCT traded up $0.21 on Friday, reaching $32.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 244,769 shares, compared to its average volume of 592,473. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.04 and a beta of 1.57. Forescout Technologies has a 12-month low of $23.95 and a 12-month high of $46.43.

Get Forescout Technologies alerts:

Forescout Technologies (NASDAQ:FSCT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.01). Forescout Technologies had a negative net margin of 35.27% and a negative return on equity of 101.79%. The business had revenue of $91.62 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.99 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.10) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Forescout Technologies will post -2.57 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Christopher Harms sold 9,815 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.58, for a total transaction of $339,402.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael Decesare sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.12, for a total transaction of $878,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 654,991 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,003,283.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 255,632 shares of company stock valued at $8,492,319. 13.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in shares of Forescout Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Forescout Technologies during the third quarter valued at $77,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc purchased a new position in Forescout Technologies during the second quarter valued at $78,000. Aperio Group LLC bought a new stake in Forescout Technologies during the second quarter valued at about $118,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Forescout Technologies during the second quarter valued at about $216,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.49% of the company’s stock.

FSCT has been the subject of a number of research reports. FBN Securities set a $35.00 target price on shares of Forescout Technologies and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Monness Crespi & Hardt dropped their price target on Forescout Technologies from $49.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Forescout Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. ValuEngine lowered Forescout Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Finally, Macquarie set a $33.00 price objective on Forescout Technologies and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.00.

Forescout Technologies Company Profile

Forescout Technologies, Inc provides network security products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. It offers CounterACT that provides for visibility and control capabilities across campus information technology and Internet of Things (IoT) devices, operational technology devices, data center physical and virtual devices, and cloud virtual devices; and SilentDefense, which offers visibility and control capabilities within the operational technology portion of the network.

See Also: Support Level

Receive News & Ratings for Forescout Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Forescout Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.