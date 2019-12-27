Short Interest in Future Fintech Group Inc (NASDAQ:FTFT) Expands By 24.1%

Future Fintech Group Inc (NASDAQ:FTFT) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 261,600 shares, a growth of 24.1% from the November 28th total of 210,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 392,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days. Approximately 3.4% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Future Fintech Group stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $0.43. 6,500 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 278,590. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.87. Future Fintech Group has a twelve month low of $0.42 and a twelve month high of $2.85.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Future Fintech Group stock. Wedbush Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Future Fintech Group Inc (NASDAQ:FTFT) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 42,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. owned approximately 0.13% of Future Fintech Group at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

About Future Fintech Group

Future FinTech Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells fruit juice concentrates, fruit beverages, and other fruit-related products in the People's Republic of China. It offers fruit juice concentrates, including fruit purees, concentrated fruit purees, and concentrated fruit juices; fruit beverages, such as fruit juice and fruit cider beverages; and other fruit-related products comprising organic and non-organic fresh fruits, dried fruits, preserved fruits, and fructose.

