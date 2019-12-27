Short Interest in Globus Maritime Ltd (NASDAQ:GLBS) Expands By 20.1%

Globus Maritime Ltd (NASDAQ:GLBS) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 272,500 shares, an increase of 20.1% from the November 28th total of 226,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 223,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.2 days. Currently, 9.1% of the company’s shares are sold short.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Globus Maritime stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Globus Maritime Ltd (NASDAQ:GLBS) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 12,245 shares of the shipping company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned about 0.38% of Globus Maritime at the end of the most recent reporting period. 1.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of GLBS stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $1.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 115,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 303,919. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.74. Globus Maritime has a one year low of $0.93 and a one year high of $8.80.

Globus Maritime (NASDAQ:GLBS) last released its earnings results on Friday, September 27th. The shipping company reported ($0.74) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $3.40 million during the quarter. Globus Maritime had a negative net margin of 27.95% and a negative return on equity of 11.08%.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered Globus Maritime from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

About Globus Maritime

Globus Maritime Limited, an integrated dry bulk shipping company, provides marine transportation services worldwide. The company owns, operates, and manages a fleet of dry bulk vessels that transport iron ore, coal, grain, steel products, cement, alumina, and other dry bulk cargoes. As of December 31, 2017, it owned and operated five vessels with a total carrying capacity of 300.571 deadweight tonnage.

