Short Interest in Goldman Sachs BDC Inc (NYSE:GSBD) Drops By 17.4%

Goldman Sachs BDC Inc (NYSE:GSBD) saw a significant decline in short interest in December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 343,300 shares, a decline of 17.4% from the November 28th total of 415,400 shares. Currently, 0.9% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 135,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.5 days.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on GSBD. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Goldman Sachs BDC from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. ValuEngine upgraded Goldman Sachs BDC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Goldman Sachs BDC from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, November 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.40.

Shares of NYSE GSBD traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $21.86. 164,262 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 167,128. The company has a market capitalization of $882.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.01 and a beta of 0.98. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $20.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. Goldman Sachs BDC has a twelve month low of $18.08 and a twelve month high of $22.47.

Goldman Sachs BDC (NYSE:GSBD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47. Goldman Sachs BDC had a net margin of 17.59% and a return on equity of 11.89%. The business had revenue of $36.86 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.61 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.54 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Goldman Sachs BDC will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be given a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 30th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.23%. Goldman Sachs BDC’s payout ratio is currently 87.38%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GSBD. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC by 111.6% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 27,169 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $545,000 after buying an additional 14,331 shares in the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC in the third quarter worth $78,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC by 4.9% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 58,707 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,155,000 after buying an additional 2,760 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Goldman Sachs BDC by 159.3% in the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 87,638 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,760,000 after acquiring an additional 53,843 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Confluence Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Goldman Sachs BDC by 11.4% in the third quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 257,306 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,169,000 after acquiring an additional 26,270 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 35.22% of the company’s stock.

Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc is a business development company specializing in middle market and mezzanine investment in private companies. It seeks to make capital appreciation through direct originations of secured debt, senior secured debt, junior secured debt, including first lien, first lien/last-out unitranche and second lien debt, unsecured debt, including mezzanine debt and, to a lesser extent, investments in equities.

