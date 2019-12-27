Short Interest in Goodrich Petroleum Corp (NYSEAMERICAN:GDP) Grows By 24.4%

Goodrich Petroleum Corp (NYSEAMERICAN:GDP) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 214,300 shares, an increase of 24.4% from the November 28th total of 172,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 15,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 13.8 days. Approximately 2.4% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Goodrich Petroleum by 542.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 296,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,852,000 after purchasing an additional 250,338 shares in the last quarter. UBS Oconnor LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Goodrich Petroleum in the second quarter valued at about $1,948,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Goodrich Petroleum by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 433,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,632,000 after buying an additional 1,757 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Goodrich Petroleum by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 454,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,907,000 after buying an additional 10,167 shares during the period. Finally, Perritt Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Goodrich Petroleum by 54.0% during the 2nd quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. now owns 27,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $363,000 after buying an additional 9,805 shares during the period.

Get Goodrich Petroleum alerts:

Goodrich Petroleum stock opened at $10.36 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $10.73 and a 200-day moving average of $12.09. Goodrich Petroleum has a 52-week low of $8.70 and a 52-week high of $15.24.

Goodrich Petroleum (NYSEAMERICAN:GDP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $27.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.55 million.

Several equities research analysts have commented on GDP shares. Seaport Global Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Goodrich Petroleum in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. SunTrust Banks cut their price objective on Goodrich Petroleum from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised Goodrich Petroleum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Northland Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price on shares of Goodrich Petroleum in a report on Friday, November 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.38.

About Goodrich Petroleum

Goodrich Petroleum Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas. It primarily holds interests in the Haynesville Shale Trend in northwest Louisiana and East Texas; Tuscaloosa Marine Shale Trend located in southwest Mississippi and southeast Louisiana; and the Eagle Ford Shale Trend situated in South Texas.

See Also: Overbought

Receive News & Ratings for Goodrich Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goodrich Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.