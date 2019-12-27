Short Interest in Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN.A) Increases By 21.1%

Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN.A) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 2,300 shares, a growth of 21.1% from the November 28th total of 1,900 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.9 days.

Shares of Gray Television stock traded up $0.23 during trading on Friday, hitting $20.35. 100 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,258. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.69 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $18.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.98. Gray Television has a 1-year low of $13.25 and a 1-year high of $23.30. The company has a current ratio of 2.70, a quick ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80.

Gray Television (NYSE:GTN.A) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Gray Television had a net margin of 8.56% and a return on equity of 16.93%. The business had revenue of $517.00 million during the quarter.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Gray Television from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. TheStreet raised shares of Gray Television from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, September 9th.

About Gray Television

Gray Television, Inc, a television broadcast company, owns and operates television stations and digital assets in the United States. As of February 28, 2019, it owned and operated television stations in 91 television markets broadcasting approximately 400 program streams, including approximately 150 channels affiliated with the CBS Network, the NBC Network, the ABC Network, and the FOX Network.

