Short Interest in Greenlane Holdings (NASDAQ:GNLN) Decreases By 17.5%

Greenlane Holdings (NASDAQ:GNLN) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 866,500 shares, a decline of 17.5% from the November 28th total of 1,050,000 shares. Approximately 9.4% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 244,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.5 days.

In related news, major shareholder Pura Vida Investments, Llc bought 10,000 shares of Greenlane stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $3.39 per share, for a total transaction of $33,900.00. Also, CEO Aaron Locascio bought 56,375 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $3.63 per share, for a total transaction of $204,641.25. Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 216,375 shares of company stock worth $643,541.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of Greenlane in the 2nd quarter valued at about $82,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in Greenlane in the second quarter valued at approximately $103,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Greenlane in the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Greenlane during the 2nd quarter worth $124,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in Greenlane by 718.3% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 16,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 14,638 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 8.13% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on GNLN shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Greenlane from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday. Roth Capital dropped their price objective on shares of Greenlane from $18.50 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.60.

Shares of GNLN traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $3.20. 229,600 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 299,067. The company has a current ratio of 5.50, a quick ratio of 3.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Greenlane has a 1-year low of $2.35 and a 1-year high of $29.00. The business has a fifty day moving average of $3.14 and a 200-day moving average of $5.83.

Greenlane (NASDAQ:GNLN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.64) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.58). The firm had revenue of $44.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.65 million. Greenlane had a negative net margin of 16.40% and a negative return on equity of 60.54%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Greenlane will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current year.

About Greenlane

Greenlane Holdings, Inc distribute consumption accessories and vaporization products to wholesale and retail customers in the United States and Canada. The company offers vaporizers and parts, cleaning products, grinders and storage containers, pipes, rolling papers, and customized lines of specialty packaging.

