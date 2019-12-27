Short Interest in GRIFOLS S A/S (NASDAQ:GRFS) Drops By 47.6%

GRIFOLS S A/S (NASDAQ:GRFS) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 937,800 shares, a decrease of 47.6% from the November 28th total of 1,790,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,130,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days. Currently, 0.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

GRFS traded up $0.15 during trading on Friday, hitting $23.52. 491,400 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,161,658. The company has a market cap of $16.03 billion, a PE ratio of 20.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.06. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.40. GRIFOLS S A/S has a 1 year low of $17.57 and a 1 year high of $23.62. The company has a current ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30.

GRIFOLS S A/S (NASDAQ:GRFS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The biotechnology company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. GRIFOLS S A/S had a net margin of 11.12% and a return on equity of 13.58%. Equities analysts expect that GRIFOLS S A/S will post 1.16 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 3rd were given a dividend of $0.169 per share. This is a positive change from GRIFOLS S A/S’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 2nd. This represents a dividend yield of 1.3%. GRIFOLS S A/S’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.06%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GRFS. Thomas White International Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of GRIFOLS S A/S in the second quarter worth about $84,000. Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in GRIFOLS S A/S by 453.8% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 6,363 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $134,000 after acquiring an additional 5,214 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of GRIFOLS S A/S by 24.2% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 7,818 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $165,000 after acquiring an additional 1,522 shares in the last quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GRIFOLS S A/S during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $215,000. Finally, Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of GRIFOLS S A/S during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $254,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on GRFS. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of GRIFOLS S A/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Banco Sabadell raised shares of GRIFOLS S A/S from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 9th. BidaskClub upgraded GRIFOLS S A/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Berenberg Bank upgraded GRIFOLS S A/S to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Santander raised GRIFOLS S A/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.75.

Grifols, SA, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and distributes a range of biological medicines on plasma derived proteins worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Bioscience, Diagnostic, Hospital, Bio Supplies, and Others. The Bioscience segment manufactures plasma derivatives for therapeutic use; and sells and distributes end products.

