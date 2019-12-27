Short Interest in Hoegh LNG Partners LP (NYSE:HMLP) Drops By 41.9%

Hoegh LNG Partners LP (NYSE:HMLP) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 34,500 shares, a decline of 41.9% from the November 28th total of 59,400 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 97,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

NYSE:HMLP traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $15.50. 59,500 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 93,665. The stock has a market capitalization of $520.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.52, a P/E/G ratio of 9.74 and a beta of 1.06. Hoegh LNG Partners has a twelve month low of $14.01 and a twelve month high of $19.98. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $15.21 and a 200 day moving average of $16.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27.

Hoegh LNG Partners (NYSE:HMLP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 21st. The shipping company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.22. Hoegh LNG Partners had a net margin of 34.64% and a return on equity of 17.30%. The company had revenue of $36.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.93 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.51 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Hoegh LNG Partners will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. DNB Markets raised shares of Hoegh LNG Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 22nd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Hoegh LNG Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hoegh LNG Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Citigroup downgraded Hoegh LNG Partners from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $16.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, Barclays set a $17.00 price target on Hoegh LNG Partners and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.00.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HMLP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Hoegh LNG Partners in the second quarter valued at about $422,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in Hoegh LNG Partners by 39.9% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 33,680 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $583,000 after acquiring an additional 9,612 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Hoegh LNG Partners by 9.7% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 681,400 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $11,788,000 after acquiring an additional 60,500 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new position in Hoegh LNG Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $8,376,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Hoegh LNG Partners by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 411,930 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $7,127,000 after acquiring an additional 32,623 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.62% of the company’s stock.

About Hoegh LNG Partners

Höegh LNG Partners LP focuses on owning, operating, and acquiring floating storage and regasification units (FSRUs), liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers, and other LNG infrastructure assets under long-term charters. The company also offers ship management services. As of March 31, 2018, it had a fleet of five FSRUs.

