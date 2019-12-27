Short Interest in Hoth Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:HOTH) Grows By 39.8%

Hoth Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:HOTH) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 43,200 shares, a growth of 39.8% from the November 28th total of 30,900 shares. Currently, 1.2% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 21,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.0 days.

Shares of NASDAQ HOTH traded up $0.45 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $5.60. The stock had a trading volume of 42,244 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,299. The company has a market capitalization of $53.23 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.20. Hoth Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $3.26 and a 1-year high of $13.88. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $4.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.03.

Hoth Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HOTH) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.07). On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Hoth Therapeutics will post -0.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Benchmark assumed coverage on Hoth Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. They set a “speculative buy” rating and a $10.00 price target for the company.

About Hoth Therapeutics

Hoth Therapeutics, Inc, a development stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing targeted therapeutics for atopic dermatitis. It intends to use the BioLexa Platform to develop 2 topical cream products that treat eczema and reduces post-procedure infections for patients undergoing aesthetic dermatology procedures.

