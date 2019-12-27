Short Interest in Huami Corp (NYSE:HMI) Decreases By 19.0%

Huami Corp (NYSE:HMI) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 226,200 shares, a decline of 19.0% from the November 28th total of 279,200 shares. Currently, 1.0% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 268,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HMI. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in shares of Huami by 3,764.9% during the first quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 23,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,000 after purchasing an additional 22,966 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Huami by 49.7% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,319,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,192,000 after buying an additional 1,766,329 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Huami in the second quarter valued at about $159,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Huami during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,272,000. Finally, Fosun International Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Huami during the 2nd quarter valued at about $258,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Huami alerts:

Huami stock traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $11.98. 358,221 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 298,832. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $11.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a market cap of $704.89 million, a PE ratio of 10.78 and a beta of 2.72. Huami has a one year low of $7.27 and a one year high of $19.66.

Huami (NYSE:HMI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Huami had a return on equity of 24.08% and a net margin of 9.99%. The company had revenue of $260.58 million during the quarter.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded Huami from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th.

About Huami

Huami Corporation, a biometric and activity data-driven company, develops, manufactures, and sells smart wearable technological devices in the People's Republic of China. It operates through two segments, Xiaomi Wearable Products, and Self-Branded Products and Others. The company offers smart bands, watches, and scales; and a range of accessories, including bands, watch straps, necklaces, sportswear, etc.

See Also: Overbought

Receive News & Ratings for Huami Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huami and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.