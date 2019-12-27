Short Interest in InterXion Holding NV (NYSE:INXN) Declines By 16.2%

InterXion Holding NV (NYSE:INXN) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 1,190,000 shares, a decline of 16.2% from the November 28th total of 1,420,000 shares. Approximately 1.6% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,340,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.9 days.

Shares of InterXion stock opened at $83.08 on Friday. InterXion has a twelve month low of $51.76 and a twelve month high of $102.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. The company’s 50 day moving average is $83.00 and its 200 day moving average is $79.97. The company has a market cap of $6.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 125.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.59 and a beta of 0.91.

InterXion (NYSE:INXN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The technology company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $177.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $178.77 million. InterXion had a net margin of 7.51% and a return on equity of 5.82%. Sell-side analysts expect that InterXion will post 0.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in INXN. Aperio Group LLC raised its position in InterXion by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 13,129 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $999,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of InterXion by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 22,269 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,814,000 after buying an additional 381 shares during the last quarter. Flinton Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of InterXion by 215.4% in the 2nd quarter. Flinton Capital Management LLC now owns 656 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 448 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of InterXion by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 11,531 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $877,000 after buying an additional 537 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of InterXion by 215.4% in the 2nd quarter. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC now owns 902 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 616 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co downgraded shares of InterXion from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $85.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, September 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. SunTrust Banks increased their target price on InterXion from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine downgraded InterXion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Guggenheim set a $90.00 price target on InterXion and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised InterXion from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $91.00 price target for the company in a research report on Saturday, November 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $85.25.

InterXion Holding N.V. provides carrier and cloud-neutral colocation data center services in France, Germany, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Austria, Belgium, Denmark, Ireland, Spain, Sweden, and Switzerland. The company enables its customers to connect to a range of telecommunications carriers, cloud platforms, Internet service providers, and other customers.

