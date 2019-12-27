Short Interest in Investors Real Estate Trust Reit (NYSE:IRET) Expands By 46.7%

Investors Real Estate Trust Reit (NYSE:IRET) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 152,300 shares, an increase of 46.7% from the November 28th total of 103,800 shares. Approximately 1.3% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 69,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.2 days.

Shares of NYSE IRET traded up $0.39 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $72.81. 42,039 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 60,506. The company has a quick ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $74.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $69.41. Investors Real Estate Trust Reit has a 1-year low of $47.09 and a 1-year high of $79.00. The firm has a market cap of $842.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.29 and a beta of 0.84.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 2nd will be paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.85%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in IRET. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of Investors Real Estate Trust Reit during the second quarter worth about $58,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new position in Investors Real Estate Trust Reit during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $148,000. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new position in Investors Real Estate Trust Reit during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $178,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Investors Real Estate Trust Reit during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $208,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Investors Real Estate Trust Reit by 199.6% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,999 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $224,000 after buying an additional 1,998 shares in the last quarter. 64.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have commented on IRET. ValuEngine lowered shares of Investors Real Estate Trust Reit from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Investors Real Estate Trust Reit from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Investors Real Estate Trust Reit in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $83.00 target price for the company. National Securities assumed coverage on Investors Real Estate Trust Reit in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $81.00 price target on the stock. Finally, BTIG Research began coverage on Investors Real Estate Trust Reit in a research report on Monday, September 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $79.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Investors Real Estate Trust Reit presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $77.92.

About Investors Real Estate Trust Reit

IRET is a real estate company focused on the ownership, management, acquisition, redevelopment, and development of apartment communities. As of December 31, 2018, IRET owned interests in 87 apartment communities consisting of 13,702 apartment homes. IRET's common shares and Series C preferred shares are publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE symbols: IRET and IRET PRC, respectively).

