Short Interest in Ion Geophysical Corp (NYSE:IO) Expands By 36.7%

Ion Geophysical Corp (NYSE:IO) was the target of a large growth in short interest in December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 170,600 shares, a growth of 36.7% from the November 28th total of 124,800 shares. Approximately 1.7% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 105,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.6 days.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Ion Geophysical during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $178,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Ion Geophysical by 1,672.9% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 45,989 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $365,000 after acquiring an additional 43,395 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Ion Geophysical by 64.1% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 41,903 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $382,000 after acquiring an additional 16,369 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in shares of Ion Geophysical during the second quarter worth $414,000. Finally, Alambic Investment Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Ion Geophysical by 190.6% during the second quarter. Alambic Investment Management L.P. now owns 61,405 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $494,000 after purchasing an additional 40,277 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on IO. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ion Geophysical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target for the company in a report on Saturday, December 21st. ValuEngine lowered shares of Ion Geophysical from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th.

IO traded up $0.01 on Friday, reaching $8.99. 67,200 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 163,160. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $8.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.61. Ion Geophysical has a fifty-two week low of $4.78 and a fifty-two week high of $17.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $135.06 million, a PE ratio of -3.79 and a beta of 3.94.

Ion Geophysical (NYSE:IO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by $0.11. Ion Geophysical had a negative return on equity of 2,205.52% and a negative net margin of 25.68%. The business had revenue of $53.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.40 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Ion Geophysical will post -1.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Ion Geophysical Company Profile

ION Geophysical Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a suite of services and products for seismic data acquisition and processing the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: E&P Technology & Services, Operations Optimization, and Ocean Bottom Integrated Technologies.

