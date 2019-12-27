Short Interest in IRIDEX Co. (NASDAQ:IRIX) Declines By 16.0%

IRIDEX Co. (NASDAQ:IRIX) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 84,700 shares, a drop of 16.0% from the November 28th total of 100,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 62,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.4 days. Currently, 0.7% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of IRIDEX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 2nd.

Get IRIDEX alerts:

IRIX stock opened at $2.44 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $35.35 million, a P/E ratio of -2.32 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a current ratio of 3.36. IRIDEX has a 1 year low of $1.50 and a 1 year high of $5.69. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.82.

IRIDEX (NASDAQ:IRIX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.05. IRIDEX had a negative return on equity of 37.78% and a negative net margin of 23.42%. The firm had revenue of $10.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.08 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that IRIDEX will post -0.69 EPS for the current year.

In other IRIDEX news, Director Robert Earle Grove acquired 14,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $2.00 per share, with a total value of $29,200.00. Insiders have acquired 29,600 shares of company stock valued at $59,450 in the last quarter. 5.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its holdings in IRIDEX by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 20,000 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of IRIDEX by 2.9% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 385,862 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,756,000 after purchasing an additional 10,808 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of IRIDEX in the second quarter worth $82,000. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP acquired a new position in shares of IRIDEX during the second quarter valued at $554,000. Finally, Isthmus Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of IRIDEX during the second quarter valued at about $677,000. 39.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IRIDEX Company Profile

IRIDEX Corporation, an ophthalmic medical technology company, provides therapeutic based laser systems, delivery devices, and consumable instrumentation to treat sight-threatening eye diseases in ophthalmology. The company offers laser consoles, such as Cyclo G6 laser system for use in the treatment of glaucoma; IQ 532 and IQ 577 laser systems, which are used for the treatment of diabetic macular edema and other retinal diseases; and OcuLight TX, OcuLight SL, OcuLight SLx, OcuLight GL, and OcuLight GLx laser systems, which are used to treat proliferative diabetic retinopathy, macular holes, retinal tears, and detachments.

Recommended Story: How are dividend achievers different from dividend aristocrats?

Receive News & Ratings for IRIDEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IRIDEX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.