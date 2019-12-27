Short Interest in Jones Lang LaSalle Inc (NYSE:JLL) Drops By 15.3%

Jones Lang LaSalle Inc (NYSE:JLL) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 1,050,000 shares, a decline of 15.3% from the November 28th total of 1,240,000 shares. Approximately 2.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 276,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.8 days.

In other Jones Lang LaSalle news, CEO Jeff A. Jacobson sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.35, for a total transaction of $1,693,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 7,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,206,449.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Get Jones Lang LaSalle alerts:

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in Jones Lang LaSalle in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle by 268.5% during the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 199 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. acquired a new position in Jones Lang LaSalle during the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its position in Jones Lang LaSalle by 317.7% during the 3rd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 259 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the period. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle in the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. 89.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

JLL opened at $173.30 on Friday. Jones Lang LaSalle has a one year low of $119.79 and a one year high of $173.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 2.05. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $167.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $146.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.15 and a beta of 1.77.

Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The financial services provider reported $3.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.73 by $0.79. Jones Lang LaSalle had a net margin of 2.64% and a return on equity of 15.64%. The business had revenue of $2.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.45 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.02 earnings per share. Jones Lang LaSalle’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Jones Lang LaSalle will post 13.18 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 15th were given a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.99%. This is a positive change from Jones Lang LaSalle’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 14th. Jones Lang LaSalle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.02%.

Jones Lang LaSalle announced that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, November 5th that permits the company to repurchase $200.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to purchase up to 2.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Barclays set a $179.00 price objective on Jones Lang LaSalle and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Bank of America started coverage on Jones Lang LaSalle in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $175.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $178.15.

Jones Lang LaSalle Company Profile

Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated, a professional services company, provides commercial real estate and investment management services worldwide. It offers a range of real estate services, including agency leasing, logistics and supply-chain management, corporate finance, mortgage origination and servicing, debt placement, project and development management/design, digital, property management, energy and sustainability, real estate investment banking, integrated facilities management, research, investment management and advisory, strategic consulting and advisory, investment sale, tenant representation, lease administration, and valuations.

Further Reading: What is Cost of Debt?

Receive News & Ratings for Jones Lang LaSalle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jones Lang LaSalle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.