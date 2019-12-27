Short Interest in KB Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:KB) Decreases By 22.5%

KB Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:KB) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 223,300 shares, a decrease of 22.5% from the November 28th total of 288,300 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 117,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.9 days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in KB Financial Group by 0.7% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,583,127 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $62,502,000 after purchasing an additional 11,286 shares during the last quarter. Trinity Street Asset Management LLP lifted its holdings in shares of KB Financial Group by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Trinity Street Asset Management LLP now owns 1,270,528 shares of the bank’s stock worth $45,383,000 after acquiring an additional 5,124 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of KB Financial Group by 33.7% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 694,860 shares of the bank’s stock worth $27,433,000 after acquiring an additional 175,283 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of KB Financial Group by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 693,498 shares of the bank’s stock worth $27,379,000 after acquiring an additional 71,899 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thomas White International Ltd. grew its position in KB Financial Group by 0.3% in the second quarter. Thomas White International Ltd. now owns 195,196 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,706,000 after acquiring an additional 626 shares in the last quarter. 6.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get KB Financial Group alerts:

NYSE KB traded down $0.87 during trading on Friday, reaching $41.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 120,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 147,300. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $39.79 and a 200 day moving average of $36.85. KB Financial Group has a one year low of $30.83 and a one year high of $43.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.90 billion, a PE ratio of 6.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.63.

KB Financial Group (NYSE:KB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The bank reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. KB Financial Group had a return on equity of 10.86% and a net margin of 17.16%. The firm had revenue of $2.76 billion during the quarter. Research analysts expect that KB Financial Group will post 6.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

KB has been the subject of several analyst reports. Bank of America raised shares of KB Financial Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 18th. ValuEngine raised shares of KB Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Citigroup cut shares of KB Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.00.

About KB Financial Group

KB Financial Group Inc, a financial holding company, provides a range of banking and related financial services to consumers and corporations in South Korea and internationally. It operates through Corporate Banking, Retail Banking, Other Banking Services, Securities Business, Non-life Insurance Business, Credit Card Business, and Life Insurance Business segments.

See Also: What is the accumulation/distribution indicator?

Receive News & Ratings for KB Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KB Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.